Springdale Elementary celebrates groundbreaking ceremony

The new building will be 90-thousand square feet and hold around 900 students.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new chapter is about to begin at Springdale Elementary School.

With the combined efforts of the Bibb County Board of Education, ICB Construction and Robertson Loia Roof PC, construction of a new school began over the summer.

“They’re excited. They like seeing the different, they’re the ones that came in one day and told me that a wall was up because I pull in the other driveway so I don’t see all the construction on this side so,” exclaimed Suzanne Wade a 4th grade ELA teacher at Springdale. “They were so excited to come in and tell me that the wall was actually going up, because I teach 4th grade and they’ll be the first 5th grade next year so they’re excited to be the leaders of the new school.”

The new school will open in August of 2024, and is being funded by the 1% Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or ESPLOST, approved by Bibb County voters in 2019.

To celebrate the groundbreaking, Bibb County school leaders, the Springdale community, and construction crews shared a few words about the new building and expressed their gratitude.

“This is a school that’s over 50 years old and we had the opportunity to build a new school, and I think it’s an important commitment not only to the community but also to Springdale. Because they have worked really hard to be innovative, to support children, to make them feel welcome and I know that personally, and so this was really a no brainer.” explained Daryl Morton, Bibb County School Board member.

