Special Olympics World Games Bronze Medalist honored with a proclamation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After winning bronze at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, James Thigpen was honored by Macon Mayor Lester Miller with a proclamation.

The proclamation marks July 18, 2023, as James Thigpen Day in Macon.

Thigpen, a member of the Wesley Glen Ministries, and his partner Phil Martin earned third out of 12 teams in the sailing competition.

“James kept saying he wants the gold. I said James look; I sailed as hard as I can. We’re sailing against a bunch of Olympic athletes that are just absolutely amazing sailors. And here we are from middle Georgia, trying to make these boats go as fast as we can,” said Martin. “But I had to remind him that he is number three in the world, so that’s pretty impressive. I think he did an amazing job.”