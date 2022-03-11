Southwest High School student-athlete signs NIL

Travion Searcy will continue his athletic and academic career at Central State University.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Southwest High School student-athlete Travion Searcy, signed a National Letter of Intent with Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

During his time at Southwest, Searcy played basketball and football.

He spoke about what it means to be a student-athlete and gave advice for younger athletes.

“Being a student-athlete is hard, but you got to do it. It’s very important because student-athlete comes first. You can’t be an athlete without being a student,” he said. “The advice that I have is don’t give up. Always know when you’re down, you can get yourself back up. Never stop. Always stay on the grind.”

Central State is in the SIAC, which has several universities in Georgia. Family and friends will have plenty of opportunities to watch Searcy compete at the next level.