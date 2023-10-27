Southwest beats ACE in double overtime, high-scoring showdown

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots defeated the ACE Gryphons 52-51 in double overtime in a crucial GHSA 2A Region 2 battle at Ed Defore Sports Complex Thursday night.

The teams combined for nine touchdowns in the first half, and ACE led 36-28 at halftime.

A defensive second half allowed the Patriots to force overtime.

In the second overtime, ACE scored the first touchdown and followed it up with an extra point. However, after Southwest scored in the second overtime, the Patriots converted a two-point attempt to secure the victory.

Both teams are now 4-2 in region play, but the Patriots move up to third in the standings and the Gryphons fall to fourth as Southwest owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.