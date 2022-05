South Korean officials says North Korea has fired ballistic missiles toward the sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired 2 ballistic missiles toward the sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missile was fired toward the North Korea’s eastern coast.

The officials gave no further details about the launch.

It is the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea this year as the country claims progress in its fight against a COVID-19 outbreak.