Sole finalist for Monroe County Schools Superintendent named

Photo Credit to Monroe County Schools

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The sole finalist for Monroe County Schools Superintendent has been named.

MCS posted about the finalist on Tuesday, saying that during a called meeting the board named Dr. Jim Finch as the sole finalist for the Superintendent position.

Before making the recommendation, the board worked to identify the characteristics they wanted in the new Superintendent, adopted qualifications for it, approved a recruitment announcement, reviewed applications, and interviewed candidates that best met those qualifications.

The Board of Education says they hope to have the new Superintendent in place by June 30, 2023.