Solar Panel farm stirs up local concerns

The proposed farm would span nearly 800 acres around Hartley Bridge Road and Mount Pleasant Church Road, and generate over 100 megawatts of electricity.

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- A potential solar farm has residents worried about the future of their neighborhood.

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning board met Monday afternoon to discuss the proposal. The proposal was brought forward by Cubico, a company that focuses on sustainable energy.

Residential concerns of noise, safety, and wildlife preservation were among the top complaints. Others were concerned it will impact their power bill.

“Will it bring down our power bill I don’t know. We’ll only know once it’s built, if it’s built, if it’s going to make any effect I mean I haven’t seen my power bill go down at all in all of the years they’ve been putting solar panels all over the state so I don’t know,” said Macon Resident Gail Daniels.

Discussion of the solar has been pushed back to the next meeting on May 9.