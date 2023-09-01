Society Garden to host ‘GAmboree’ music event Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Society Garden in Macon will highlight three Georgia-based artists in a musical jamboree on Friday.

Hosted by Roger Walden, the event is billed as an evening of celebration and appreciation for Macon music.

Roger’s father, Alan, Worked with artists like Otis Redding and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Roger is looking to do the same.

He wants to give back to Macon with good music and events in the upcoming year.

“I love Macon, I love what it’s done for our family, what its done for me, it’s always treated me right,” Walden said. “It’s such a unique little place to be. We have all this history here, the music’s here and I’m just glad to be here.”

The event features music from Zach Butler and the Living Room Band, the Tiger County Regulators and West Ridge Circle.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

It’s $10 for tickets when you buy them in advance, and tickets will be $13 at the door.