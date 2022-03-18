Society Garden hosts St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Society Garden offered Irish foods Thursday including bangers and mash, reubens and green beverages.

Due to Covid, the last two years have been difficult to celebrate, but co-owner Brad Evans says the celebrations feel like normal again.



“People have felt more comfortable being outside and most of our space is outside, but as I venture out a little more and more it feels like people are certainly out and about more, and I hope that translates and it continues,” he said.

Thursday’s celebration ends at 11 p.m.

