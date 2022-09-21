Smiley’s Flea Market to host Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The event will feature many Hispanic artists, a variety of food, along with a animal show courtesy of the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hispanic newspaper ‘Que Pasa’, is hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sunday.

The event will feature many Hispanic artists, a variety of food, along with a animal show courtesy of the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

Moises Velez, editor of ‘Que Pasa’, says he wants people to come to experience Hispanic culture.

“I like for people to come and join us, to celebrate our culture, to understand who we are as a community and that we can all have fun even if we don’t speak the same language,” said Velez.

The celebration is on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.