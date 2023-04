Small town newspaper expands to Macon

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Reporter says it is expanding to Macon-Bibb County.

Newspaper owner Will Davis says it will focus on news primarily out of north Macon.

The Monroe County Reporter is delivered on Wednesday’s to subscribers. It’s available each week at select businesses in Forsyth and in north Macon for $2.

If you would like to subscribe for a copy of the paper, head to their website, MYMCR.net.