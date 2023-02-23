Six Warner Robins Demons to continue playing football in college

This class has appeared in four state title games while winning the championship twice.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Six Warner Robins football players signed their NLI’s to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.

Defensive back RJ Adair will attend Wingate University in North Carolina.

Wide receiver and defensive back Chaz Sturn will attend Peru State College in Nebraska.

Running back Malcolm Brown will attend Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina.

Defensive back AJ Howard will attend Shorter University in Rome, Ga.

Emanuel Brown Jr. will attend Georgetown College in Kentucky.

Khebrion Puchoon will attend The University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.