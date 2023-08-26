Six arrested in joint law enforcement operation

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six people were taken into custody on August 21, after multiple Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies came together for a joint operation.

The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Cochran Police Department, Warner Robins Police Department, Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office,

Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, GBI SWRDO, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force and the Houston County DA’S office served three search warrants were served along with a traffic stop in Houston County.

During the operation, investigators found eleven firearms, one of them being stolen, along with approximately two pounds of MDMA (ecstasy) pills, one pound of crack cocaine, eleven pounds of marijuana, three ounces of powder cocaine, two ounces of methamphetamine and almost $40,000.

The following individuals were arrested:

Patrick Maurice Marshall, 44, of Warner Robins, Sale of Cocaine

Jermaine Hughes, 34, of Warner Robins, Sale of Cocaine

Jerod Hughes, 34, of Warner Robins, Trafficking Marijuana

Haley Hughes, 25, of Warner Robins, Trafficking Marijuana

Diane Williams, 50, of Warner Robins, Possession of Cocaine

Kerence Marshall, 45, of Warner Robins, Possession of Cocaine

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending.