Six arrested after string of property crimes in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Six people from a group that committed a string of crimes over the span of 2 days in Macon have been arrested.

The incidents took place on October 18th and 19th, and involved 2 auto thefts, multiple entering autos, and damage to property. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports that the group of people tore up signs that were hanging on the fence at ACE Academy, damaged a food truck at Guitarras Mexican Restaurant, knocked over a parked motorcycle, damaged several vehicles and entered others at Adrian Apartments, entered and stole a vehicle at Express Oil Change on Forest Hill Road, and stole another vehicle from the Ashton Hall subdivision.

One of the two stolen vehicles was found abandoned and stuck in the front yard of a residence at Azalea Drive, meanwhile the second stolen vehicle was involved in a chase and then recovered in the Atlanta area.

The suspects were identified by surveillance video footage at several of the locations, where each of them were seen together. Five out of the six suspects arrested are teenagers.

The first of the 6 arrested were found at Park Apartments on Northside Drive, where deputies investigating a theft found 3 teen girls that were connected to the string of crimes as well. After a short foot chase, deputies were able to arrest the girls and turn them over to the Youth Detention Center. Of those first three arrested, there was a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl, all of which were charged with Entering Auto with Intent to Commit a Theft or Felony, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, and (2 counts) Theft by Taking Felony.-Auto. These first arrests took place on October 19th.

The next three arrests took place on October 20th, when Response Team Deputies and members of the BCSO Gang Unit found 3 male suspects involved in the case. Those 3 were found at the Clarion Hotel, on Holiday Inn Drive. After a short foot chase, all 3 were taken and arrested.

Of those 3, one was a 16-year-old boy who was sent to the Youth Detention Center where he is being charged with Entering Auto with Intent to Commit a Theft or Felony, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, and (two counts) Theft by Taking Felony- Auto.

The next of the 3 was 17-year-old Hdywandus Hyminus Poole, who was charged with Entering Auto with Intent to Commit a Theft or Felony, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, and (two counts) Theft by Taking Felony-Auto.

BCSO also arrested 23-year-old Devin Courtney Smiley, and charged him with Entering Auto with Intent to Commit a Theft or Felony, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, and (two counts) Theft by Taking Felony-Auto.

Both Smiley and Poole are being kept at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center without bond. Additional arrests and charges are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with the on call Property Investigator or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.