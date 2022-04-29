Sign-ups open for 13th annual All About Animals Rescue Run

All About Animals is hosting a 5K in a few weeks, and they're encouraging people to sign-up for the event.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — All About Animals is hosting a 5K in a few weeks, and they’re encouraging people to sign-up for the event.

The 13th annual All About Animals Rescue Run is happening on May 14.

They have a one-mile, a 5K, and a 10.2K. Waffle House is providing free breakfast to runners. People have the option to run or walk.

Lisa Goss, volunteer and race co-coordinator, says proceeds will directly support the animals living at the rescue.

“This is the biggest fundraiser that we have for all about animals,” Goss said. “We’re a non-profit, local, no-kill animal shelter, and the funds from this race usually helps us support the animals here for the entire year.”

You can sign up for the race on the All About Animals Racer Pal link. You can also find contact information if you’d like to sponsor the event.