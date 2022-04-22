Sharpton demands name of officer who killed Patrick Lyoya

PHOTO: Bodycam footage of the traffic stop that resulted in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, Photo Date: 04/04/2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton is demanding that authorities release the name of the Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle.

Sharpton spoke Friday at Lyoya’s funeral and renewed the call for transparency made by Lyoya’s family.

He said, “We want his name!” and said authorities cannot set a precedent of withholding the names of officers who kill people unless the officer is charged.

The Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids was filled to its capacity of 1,000 for the funeral.