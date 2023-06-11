Severe storms possible Sunday into early Monday morning



This Sunday will be starting a bit stormy for parts of Middle Georgia as a warm front lifts north, bringing more cloud cover and humidity to the area.

As we head into the afternoon we will see a round of storms popping up with a few of those possibly becoming strong.

The main concern will be a line of storms moving in overnight, mainly after midnight.

Storms overnight will have a main impact of damaging wind gusts, but hail, and a brief spin-up tornado are not out of the question.

The tornado threat, however, will be mainly confined to far northwest Georgia.



Round 1 of storms will likely fire up sometime this afternoon and early evening.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main issue with any of these storms, which should clear by around 9.



After a brief break from the rain, a cold front will start to make its way through Georgia.

As far as timing, most of our high-resolution models agree that we will likely see these storms in the area around 3 am.

While these “should” be weakening at this time, some of these storms may still be severe.

Make sure you have a way to get your warnings that will wake you up.



The front will take its time clearing our area, so we will see another level 1 threat for Monday.

Damaging wind gusts and hail will remain the main threats through early Monday evening.



Storms Monday will fire up along the front and should be moving out by around 5 pm Monday.

All of this is subject to change as the front moves closer so stay tuned for more forecast updates.