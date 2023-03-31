Severe storms possible Saturday across Middle Georgia



Hope you have been enjoying the nice weather in Middle Georgia because Saturday brings the return of storms.

A line of storms will be moving into the area during the morning hours along a cold front.

This cold front is associated with an ongoing (as of 6 pm Friday)tornado outbreak in the midwest.

Thankfully we are not going to be seeing quite the same dynamics by the time this front moves into Middle Georgia.

Even with the weakening of the front, severe storms will be possible Saturday.

Please make sure that you have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings on Saturday.



Storms could start to impact the area as early as 10 am in the northern portions of the area.

These storms will likely be packing some gusty winds, but the better severe threat will be further south and east.

After noon, the storms will be able to tap into some better instability, leading to the increased threat of severe storms.



By the time the line moves south of Warner Robins, we will need to keep an especially close eye on the storms as they interact with a more unstable atmosphere.

The good news is that these storms should be moving out pretty quickly, with most rain and storms out of the area by 6 pm.



With regards to the main threats Saturday, damaging winds will be the major impact that we are expecting.

We can’t rule out an isolated tornado or isolated areas of large hail.

Threats will be more widespread in the orange highlighted area above.



Once storms move out of the area Saturday evening, we will get a quick break from rain and storms.

Sunday will bring a nice day with highs back in the mid 70s.

We are watching the potential of a large complex of storms moving into the area Monday, which could bring heavy rain and gusty winds.

After that, get ready for a big warm up into the upper 80s by Wednesday.