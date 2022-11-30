Severe storms possible early Wednesday morning





We have had a pretty quiet few days with sunny, warm weather, but rain has already started in parts of Middle Georgia.

Overnight and into the early morning Wednesday a strong storm system will push into the area.

Most of Middle Georgia is now under a level 1 threat for severe storms between midnight and noon Wednesday.



Main timing for the main line of storms will be after around 4 am.

As the line moves through pushing from northwest to southeast it will bring heavy rain, as well as gusty winds.

Right now, there isn’t much instability for the storms to use, but there is plenty of shear.

For this reason gusty winds will be the main impact, but we could see an isolated tornado.



By around 7 am, the system will be shifting to the southern half of the viewing area.

At this point moderate rainfall is still likely for most of our northern counties through the early morning hours.

Skies will start clearing by the afternoon as a cold front moves through and takes most of our cloud cover and rain with it.

Highs will still warm into the 70s, but a big cool down is on the way overnight.

By Thursday highs will only be warming into the 50s.



Heavy rain will be likely with any storms Wednesday morning.

Some spots could see over 2″ of rain, and all of that will be falling in a matter of a few hours.

We could see some localized urban flooding in that case, so be cautious if you are driving Wednesday morning.



Other than heavy rain, the main threat with storms will be gusty winds.

Winds in storms could gust up to 60 mph, so downed tree limbs and power lines will be possible.

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in our far western counties.



The rest of the week, despite being cooler, should be relatively quiet.

Clear skies return Thursday, but a few showers are possible over the weekend as highs warm to the 70s.