Severe storms possible (again) Wednesday





It has been a stormy evening in Middle Georgia with rain and storms continuing overnight.

Although we saw a few severe storms earlier, storms overnight will be moving into less instability, and will likely be held below severe criteria.

By tomorrow, however, another round of strong storms will be moving in, associated with a cold front.

Once again there will be a threat for damaging wind gusts, flooding, and an isolated tornado.



In regards to timing the cold front will be moving through from west to east starting around 7am.

The system will be moving quickly, but I think most of us will be dealing with rain and storms through early afternoon.

I realize this will be moving through around top commute times, so make sure you are giving yourself extra time to get to work.

Skies will be clearing behind the front and cooler conditions filter into the area through the end of the week.



Many areas of Middle Georgia have already seen rain totals over 1″ tonight and through tomorrow we could add 1-2″.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through Wednesday evening for the counties highlighted in the graphic above.

Expect ponding on roadways and some flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams.

As always, turn around, don’t drown when you see flooding over roadways!



By Thursday, full sunshine returns to Middle Georgia, but highs will be cooler than the past few days.

We will make it to the upper and mid 60s Thursday, but Friday will be much cooler.



For the weekend temperatures return to the mid and low 60s with lows in the 40s.

A few showers will be possible starting Sunday.