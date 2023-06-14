Severe storms, including very large hail possible Wednesday



Although we saw a few strong storms this afternoon across Middle Georgia, Wednesday will be our best chance of widespread severe storms for the area.

Several rounds of storms will move through, starting during the early morning hours Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Middle Georgia in a level 3 threat on Wednesday.

Stay weather-aware Wednesday, and make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings.



Storms will start to move into the area as early as 3 am and continue intermittently through the day.

Most of these will start as discrete cells, but they may come together as a line eventually.



This particular model suggests that the morning will bring our stormiest conditions.

Heavy rain, large hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado risk will continue through the day.

I will note that storms during the afternoon will be contingent on the atmosphere recovering from the morning storms.

If we don’t see that recovery, we could end up just dealing with some rain through the evening.



Very large hail will be a significant hazard tomorrow, with the SPC circling most of the area with a chance for 2″+ hail.

This is about equivalent to the size of a hen egg and could cause significant damage.

There is also going to be enough shear to see an isolated tornado threat and damaging wind gusts.



Another significant hazard will be heavy rain.

Wherever the line of storms sets up, could see pretty significant rain totals over a short period.

Just over 24 hours some spots could pick up over 5″ of rain.



Storms will be ongoing Wednesday evening into Thursday, with perhaps a few hour’s break.

Thursday however is still another question of how well the atmosphere recovers from past storms.

If we see recovery overnight, it could be another long day of rounds of severe weather.



By Thursday evening we should be seeing our last round of strong storms, with some clearing and drier weather for later this week.

The drier weather (by that I mean scattered storms) will be accompanied by a major warm-up into the 90s for the weekend.



Scattered storms will be possible through the weekend, but next week a more organized system will bring back widespread rain and storms.