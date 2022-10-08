Senator Warnock state tour makes stop in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Senator Raphael Warnock stopped in Macon Friday, as he continues his case for re-election.

His ‘Working for Georgia’ bus tour is meeting with Georgians around the state to talk about his record thus far.

He spoke about his efforts from capping the cost of prescription drugs and insulin, to working to strengthen police departments. Senator Warnock says he hopes people will see the differences between his record and his opponent, Herschel Walker’s.

“I pushed forward the Invest to Protect Act and it has passed the senate,” said Senator Warnock. “And I intend to keep pushing for it until it passes the House and is signed into law. Oftentimes these smaller police departments are overlooked and so they need the training, they need the equipment so that they can be safe and keep the rest of us safe. That’s what I’ve done, what has he done?”

Election Day is November 8. You have until Tuesday, October 11, to register to vote.