Senator Ossoff announces G.B.I. funding to fight drug trafficking

"My message for those who are engaged in this narco-trafficking, who are bringing heroin and fentanyl into communities in the state of Georgia, is that we're going to find you."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia Bureau of Investigation now has more resources to fight drug trafficking in the state.

Senator Jon Ossoff says funding from the Anti-Heroin Task Force is now available to the G.B.I. He says it will help them target, arrest, and prosecute drug traffickers.

He previously passed bipartisan legislation last year to fight the opioid addiction crisis in rural communities.