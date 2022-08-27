Senator Jon Ossoff pushing for military facility upgrades

He says military members need these upgrades for themselves and their families.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator from Texas, John Corryn, are pushing to get upgrades to military barracks, daycare centers, and other facilities.

They hope to accomplish this by looking at the bill that funds the Department of Defense, increasing resources for those facilities.

Senator Ossoff says he spoke with junior enlisted personnel, and listened their concerns about the living conditions on bases in Georgia. He says military members need these upgrades for themselves and their families.

“They need upgraded barracks,” Senator Ossoff said. “They need daycare centers with enough capacity and to a high enough standard to feel comfortable sending their kids there. That’s why I’m leading this effort. I’ve brought together about 15 senators, Democrats, and Republicans. Uniting the two political parties to say we can do better by those who serve and their families.”

The legislation is expected to be on the senate floor in the Fall. Senator Ossoff says if they succeed in their efforts, Georgia bases could see improvements as soon as next year.