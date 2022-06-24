Sen. Warnock’s insulin cap included in bipartisan bill

He proposed the Affordable Insulin Now Act in February. It would cap costs for insulin at $35 a month.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Law makers in Congress are working together to make insulin more affordable. One of the law makers is Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

He proposed the Affordable Insulin Now Act in February. It would cap costs for insulin at $35 a month.

His bill is now included in a bipartisan bill with Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Susan Collins, who will address the high cost of insulin and lower out of pocket costs.

Senator Warnock says he’s looking forward to getting the bill passed.

“If you need insulin it’s not optional. It’s not something you could decide to skip this week or that week,” he said. “It’s a matter of life and death, and we got to make sure people can get the medication they need.”

The House of Representatives passed the $35 insulin cap with bipartisan support. The legislation is expected to go to the Senate floor for a vote soon.