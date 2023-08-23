Sen. Warnock secures $1.2 million for Family Justice Center in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the help and support of Senator Raphael Warnock, Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia has been granted $1.2 million in Congressional Appropriations from the Department of Justice. This funding will go towards the establishment and operation of the One Safe Place Macon Family Justice Center.

The One Safe Place Macon Family Justice Center aims to provide a comprehensive range of services under one roof, streamlining the process for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder & dependent adult abuse, and human trafficking to access the necessary support, resources, and assistance.

“I am proud to secure this federal investment for One Safe Place Macon, one of the first family justice centers in Georgia. One Safe Place Macon shares a commitment to serving all Georgians, especially the most vulnerable among us, which is why I fought to secure this funding,” said Senator Warnock. “I will keep pushing to bring these investments to our state that help promote safety, and I will continue to uplift and fight for the rights of those facing abuse, violence, human trafficking, and discrimination in our communities.”

Sarah Schanck, Director of One Safe Place Macon Family Justice Center, says Senator Warnock’s dedicated efforts in championing the appropriations for the One Safe Place Macon Family Justice Center have showcased his commitment to addressing violence and creating a safer community for all.

“We are immensely thankful to Senator Warnock for his steadfast dedication to the cause of ending violence and providing survivors with the resources they need to thrive,” stated Schanck. “The One Safe Place Macon Family Justice Center will be a lifeline for countless individuals, and this funding represents a significant step towards realizing the vision of a safer, more supportive community for all residents of Central Georgia.”

The new facility will open in 2024.