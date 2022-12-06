Sen. Ossoff’s unsolved lynching bill becomes law

Ossoff says the law will help families get the answers they deserve about unsolved lynchings and murders

IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A bill to secure justice for victims of unsolved lynchings and murders is now law. President Biden signed Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill this week.

The measure supports the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Review Board as it investigates unsolved crimes from the civil rights era. This includes the Wilkinson County killing of Caleb Hill Junior.

Senator Ossoff introduced the bipartisan bill with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in February. The bill passed the Senate in September and the House in November.

Ossoff says the law will help families and descendants get the answers they deserve about unsolved lynchings and murders from the Civil Rights era.

“Now that the President has signed my bipartisan legislation to investigate unsolved lynchings and Civil Rights cold cases, the work of pursuing justice can continue for the Black women, Black children, and Black men who were killed in some of the most heinous ways in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s,” Sen. Ossoff said after his bipartisan bill became law. “With those crimes having been swept under the rug and never investigated, this is an opportunity to pursue justice and truth on behalf of those who were killed. There’s no expiration date on justice; that’s why this effort must continue.”

Former President Donald Trump formally authorized the Review Board back in 2019, but the Board’s members were not confirmed and finalized until more than three years later. This law now extend the Review Board’s term through 2027. Ossoff says this ensures the Board has ample time to conduct its investigations and deliver justice to the families and victims impacted by these hate crimes.