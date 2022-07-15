Sen. John Ossoff proposes an increase to active military salaries

Senator Ossoff said the proposed bi-partisan bill would be the most significant raise in military salaries in recent history.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., listens during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is proposing a 4.6% increase in salary for active veterans.

He states many military families are struggling, and this pay raise couldn’t come at a better time.

“Military families are having trouble making ends meet, whether they’re at robins, or moody or any of the major installations in our state. This is a tough time for military families and it’s been a long time coming that we increase pay significantly for those who serve,” said Senator Ossoff.

The Senator said if approved, the bill should take effect fall 2023.