Sen. John Ossoff proposes an increase to active military salaries
Senator Ossoff said the proposed bi-partisan bill would be the most significant raise in military salaries in recent history.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is proposing a 4.6% increase in salary for active veterans.
Senator Ossoff said the proposed bi-partisan bill would be the most significant raise in military salaries in recent history.
He states many military families are struggling, and this pay raise couldn’t come at a better time.
“Military families are having trouble making ends meet, whether they’re at robins, or moody or any of the major installations in our state. This is a tough time for military families and it’s been a long time coming that we increase pay significantly for those who serve,” said Senator Ossoff.
The Senator said if approved, the bill should take effect fall 2023.