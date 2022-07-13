Swainsboro man arrested in connection to 2021 fatal shootings that left 2 teens dead

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a second man has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2021 shootings that left two 18-year-olds dead.

JCSO says 27-year-old Dakota Wayne Scott of Swainsboro was arrested on Wednesday, and is now being charged with 2 counts of felony murder and one count of felony tampering with evidence. Scott was already in custody in Emanuel County on other charges.

Scott is the second of 2 arrests that have been made in connection to the shootings that left C J Garrett and Destiny Kight dead on April 22nd of 2021. Daniel Payton Brinson was the other suspect, who was arrested just days after the shootings in Cobb County.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003 or the GBI Region 12 Eastman Field Office at 478-374-6988 or 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).