Scattered storms return Thursday





A stalled cold front has been keeping rain and storms mainly in our southern counties this evening.

Our break from widespread showers and storms will be short lived as more moisture moves in from the Atlantic Thursday.

A few storms tomorrow afternoon could contain heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs tomorrow have the potential to warm into the low 90s, with cooling behind any showers.



By Friday the stationary boundary will start to creep north, keeping rain chances in the area.

Clouds and rain in the area will keep highs limited to the upper 80s through the day.

As far as timing is concerned we are looking at mainly afternoon hours, with potential to linger into high school football time.



The forecast for the weekend keeps showers and storms around the southeast.

Highs will be a bit cooler than normal (mid 80s) throughout the weekend.

We are not forecasting severe storms, but we could see some heavy rain and gusty winds.



Labor Day will be another typical summer day with afternoon showers and storms.

More of that pattern continues for much of next week.