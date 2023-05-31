Scattered storms possible Wednesday afternoon



It was another nice day in Middle Georgia as we warmed back to the mid 80s.

A few showers popped up across the area this evening, with some spots of heavy rain.

Overnight, dry weather will return to the area, with lows in the 60s.

A wedge front is building in today, and with that, we will continue to see northeasterly winds.

This wedge front is also going to keep clouds in the area through much of the rest of the week.

By Wednesday afternoon an influx of moisture will bring scattered storms to much of the area.



Dry conditions will return on Thursday, as the wedge keeps highs in the low 80s.

By Friday a few showers and storms are back in the forecast, but most of the attention will be on an area of low pressure in the Gulf.



The National Hurricane Center has already outlooked an area in the peninsula of Florida for impacts from the low.

At this point, there is a low chance that this becomes a tropical cyclone, but it is still possible.

The low is forecast to move east into the Atlantic by next week.



A few showers and storms are possible over the weekend, as the wedge front keeps our highs in the mid 80s.

As the wedge finally moves out next week, highs will warm to around normal for this time of year (upper 80s).