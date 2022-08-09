Scattered storms possible Tuesday





We have been seeing scattered storms across Middle Georgia for much of the day today, with a few more possible overnight.

Tuesday morning we will be waking up to some patchy fog and low cloud cover before the sun returns to heat us up.

Highs will be warming to the mid and low 90s by the afternoon with scattered showers mainly after 2pm.

Main threats with any storms will be heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Wednesday should pretty much be a repeat of Monday and Tuesday.



By Thursday we will see our rain chances increase as a cold front pushes into the southeast.

Unlike most fronts during the summer, this one will actually move through Middle Georgia.

This will help to cool our temps through the weekend, as well as dry us out a bit.

By Sunday/Monday we will see a nice drop in humidity that should keep much of the area dry.



To distract from the monotony of our summer showers, the tropics have decided to wake up.

We are currently monitoring an area of activity off the coast of Africa.

This area of storms currently has a 40% chance of tropical cyclone formation within the next 5 days.

It’s nothing to be worried about right now, but definitely bears watching.



We will definitely still need the umbrella for most of this week in Middle Georgia as pop up storms stick around, but thankfully, cooler temps are on the way for the end of the week.