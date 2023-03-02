Scattered storms possible Thursday in Middle Georgia



We saw a few isolated showers in Middle Georgia this evening, but it has been an otherwise pleasant, warm day.

Partly cloudy skies are moving in for most of the area overnight, with lows only expected to fall into the 60s.

By tomorrow a warm front will help to draw in more humidity and moisture to the area.

Not only that but we will see shower activity push into our area from parts of North Georgia.

Although a few thunderstorms will be possible, severe weather does not look likely.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the day Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.



All eyes are currently on Friday, for the potential for severe storms.

Winds will shift to be a bit more southerly on Friday, gusting up to 35 mph.

These gusty winds will be even outside of individual thunderstorms, so a Wind Advisory may be issued.

During the afternoon hours on Friday, a cold front will move into the area.

The atmosphere will have all the ingredients to see a potential severe weather day with wind shear, instability, and a lifting mechanism (the front).

Despite this, it is possible that we could see only a few isolated severe storms (which would be preferable), especially if we get some storms earlier in the day.

The timing for this, right now, looks like 12 pm-7 pm.



Our main threats with any storms on Friday will be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings, especially as we head into severe weather season.



Once the cold front pushes through on Friday evening, cooler and drier air will return to our area.

This will set the tone for a nice weekend with highs in the 70s and clear skies.



The dry weather over the weekend will give way to a wet pattern for part of next week.

This will begin on Monday evening and continue into the middle of the week.



Looking ahead to next week there are likely some big changes on the way.

Highs will fall to the 60s through the end of next week, so enjoy the warm weather while it is here.