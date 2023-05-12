Scattered storms and warmer weather on the way Friday



It was another nice day in Middle Georgia, but more widespread storms are on the way Friday.

Although the day will start with a few clouds, we will warm into the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Storms will start to pop up sometime after 2 pm, with rain chances continuing into the evening.

While we are not expecting widespread severe storms, a few could be strong.



Saturday will be a relatively quiet day with mostly sunny skies and a chance for a few scattered storms.

Highs over the weekend will be warming back into the 90s.

Sunday will be our warmest day for the week with highs reaching the mid 90s.

Scattered storms will once again be possible in the afternoon and evening.



Monday brings our next change in our weather pattern as a cold front pushes into the area.

Showers and storms will be likely along the front as it moves from north to south.

Rain totals won’t be too intense, but we will pick up some much-needed rainfall.



Next week we will return to a normal summertime pattern of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

High temps will fall back to the mid 80s for most of next week.