Scattered storms and highs in the 90s return for the weekend



We finally had a dry day across most of Middle Georgia, as the rain stayed to our south and west.

Overnight, a few storms will be possible, but widespread rainfall is not expected.

Saturday a cold front will drop into the area, bringing another round of showers and storms.

Not everyone will see the rain, but scattered storms could linger into the early evening.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be warming into the 90s and upper 80s.

Father’s Day Sunday continues the pattern of scattered storms during the afternoon hours.



By Monday we will be transitioning to a new weather pattern.

A cut-off low will drift down into our area, bringing persistent rainy conditions for the week.

This rain will hang around through most of the workweek, with thunderstorms as well.



Rain totals from just the next 5 days could add up to 2-5″.

Flooding will be possible as we look ahead into next week.



Along with the rain next week will also come a considerable cooldown.

Highs next week will be staying in the low 80s and mid 70s under cloudy skies.



Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, an area of storms is moving into an area of environmental conditions conducive to the development of a tropical cyclone.

There are still a lot of questions regarding the path of the storm, but for now we will be keeping a close eye on it.