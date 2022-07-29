Scattered storms and heat return Friday





The heat is on once again in Middle Georgia for the end of the week and through the weekend.

Highs on Friday will warm into the 90s by Friday afternoon, with the heat index pushing into the 100s.

By the afternoon hours, scattered showers and storms will start to pop up, but severe weather is not expected.



On Saturday a cold front will start pushing closer to the area.

This will bring increasing rain chances, especially to our northern counties.

In spots that don’t see the rainfall, highs will be warming into the mid and upper 90s.

This cold front won’t be pushing all the way through Middle Georgia, so unfortunately we won’t be getting any relief from the heat.



We will be keeping the summertime pattern through next week with more mid 90s and scattered storms.

A few of these could be strong with main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds.