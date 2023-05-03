Sandersville man arrested for possession of child pornography and methamphetamine

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence outside of Sandersville, Washington County, in connection to a Sexual Exploitation of Children investigation.

The investigation was initiated after the Unit received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possession of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly known as child pornography, which led to the resident of Washington County.

As a result of the search, investigators seized electronic devices from the residence and arrested Robert Marion Thompson, age 51, of Sandersville. Thompson is facing three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children for the possession of child pornography and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine. Thompson was taken into custody and taken to the Washington County Jail.