Sandersville man arrested for murder of Appling County woman

BAXLEY, Georgia (41NBC) — A Sandersville man has been arrested and charged for the murder of an Appling County woman.

According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, in the early hours of May 6th, near James Drive in Baxley, 29 year-old Ronnie “RJ” May killed 29 year-old Lennal Dasher.

May has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence. He is booked at the Appling County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.