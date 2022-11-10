Salvation Army starts Christmas fundraising

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – We are still more than a month away, but several organizations are already in the Christmas spirit.

The Salvation Army of Greater Macon is preparing by giving to children who might not have gifts under the tree this year.

Volunteer Shelia Battle says she loves bringing Christmas joy to families each year.

“This is why I do it, because I can’t buy every kid that’s in need a gift, but I can come out here and spread some Christmas joy, raise some money and make them happy,” Battle said.

The Salvation Army has been preparing for its annual Angel Tree program for more than a month and already has more than 1,100 children already signed up for the tree this year.

Corps Administrator Sgt. Melissa White hopes to get more adoptions for the this year and is calling on the community to help.

“What we’re really wanting people to know is that the adoptions of those angels are way down, because we do corporate Angel Tree adoption before we put that tree up, and we are hundreds of angels down because of those companies laying off and closing,” she said. “We are up against the battle, so we are really going to need people to dig in and take those angels off the tree this year.”

Sgt. White says now it’s more important than ever to bring the joy of Christmas to others and make sure each child has a present on Christmas day.

“We’re changing lives,” Sgt. White said. “We’re not just giving gifts. We’re giving hope and changing lives, you and I together.”

The organization’s Red Kettle campaign begins on Thursday.

The Angel Tree will be up this Friday at the Shoppes at River Crossing on Riverside Drive in Macon. If you would like to donate gifts or volunteer, visit www.salvationarmy.org/macon.