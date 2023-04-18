Salvation Army raises money through golf charity event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army of Greater Macon is hosting its third annual charity golf event to raise funds for homeless families and veterans, with the goal of surpassing last year’s total of $17,000.

The event was held at Brickyard Golf Club in Macon. This year’s proceeds are expected to exceed $20,000.

“Today’s golf tournament, the third annual golf tournament for the Salvation Army Macon, helps those who have served, those who are in the most need by helping us to get the funds that we need to support our veterans program, our homeless program, and our feeding program at the Salvation Army,” Eli Morgan with the Salvation Army said.

In addition to the charity event, the Salvation Army will hold an informational meeting and tour of its facility on April 27.

