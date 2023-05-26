Salvation Army of Greater Macon hosting rummage sale for kids’ summer camp funds

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army of Greater Macon is hosting a rummage sale to raise funds for a kids’ summer camp, extending an opportunity for underprivileged children to experience an unforgettable summer adventure.

The rummage sale, which started Friday and continues Saturday at 1925 Broadway in Macon, aims to support Grandview Summer Camp admissions for 35 children from low-income families. Items on sale include clothes, glassware, Christmas items and a variety of furniture, all offered at discounted prices. The sale continues on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“They’re gonna have a chance to swim, boat, fish and run, scouting and just have a great time and experience the Lord,” Sgt. Sarah Sturdivant said. “We’ll have bible studies and lessons and things like that as well. It’s just a great opportunity for them to get out of the house this summer and experience something different.”