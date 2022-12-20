Salvation Army of Greater Macon distributes toys from Angel Tree Project

Residents lined up to receive gifts Monday as volunteers rounded up presents for the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree giveaway.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army of Greater Macon is making sure every child will have a present under the tree for Christmas this year.

Sgt. Melissa White can speak from first-hand experience on how the angel tree program can change a child’s life.

“When I was six years old, I would’ve woke up to nothing under the tree,” Sgt. White said. “I had a Mister Potato Head, and for one brief moment I was disappointed till my mother told me if it wasn’t for the Salvation Army, I would’ve received nothing, so trust me when I tell you every gift that you can provide is better than no gift at all.”

More than 1,200 angels were adopted from the tree this year. The Salvation Army says it had to rely on the community this year to make sure everyone had a gift under the tree.

“Unfortunately we had 400 kids that weren’t adopted, so we did the best we could with making up from our own budget for those children,” Sgt. White said. “But the community has supported those who they were able to, which was amazing. We have plenty of volunteers here who are giving up their time and their efforts.”

“We have nearly ten volunteers here today who are excited to be a part of it,” Chief Clinical Officer at Atrium Health Navicent Doctor Sandy Duke said. “Many of us have contributed from a gift purchasing part of the program, but it’s exciting to be a part of the distribution as well.”

Dr. Duke says giving back to the community is what the Christmas season is all about.

“It’s really about giving back to the community and there are several kids that are out here today as well,” Dr. Duke said. “It’s neat to see them get that spark to give and to be a part of the giving process and to give back, and really that’s what it’s all about.”

The Angel Tree giveaway will continue Tuesday. If you’re interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army, call (478) 746-8572 or go to www.salvationarmymacon.org.