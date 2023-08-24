Sacred Heart Catholic School cuts ribbon on remodeled middle school building

“Middle school students are different and need an experience to grow away from the elementary school environment," Principal Al Chromy said.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sacred Heart Catholic School, which has been in existence for nearly seven decades, is celebrating a new chapter after securing a $6 million Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) grant to help fund a remodeled middle school building on campus.

Students previously transitioned between buildings.

The building, formerly the Parish Activity Center (PAC), includes a STEM lab, broadcast studio, and gymnasium.

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick attended a ribbon cutting at the school on Wednesday. She has a personal connection to the school.

“My son was a student here Pre-K through kindergarten,” she said.

In addition to the enhancements made inside the classroom, the school has made other improvements including separate car lines for both elementary and middle schools, an age-specific behavior incentive, and secure access for all of its buildings.

School officials say separating the elementary and middle schools lessens distractions for students and enhances distinctions for different ages.