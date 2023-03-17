RV enthusiasts gather at Georgia National Fairgrounds for 106th International Convention and Expo

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 106th International Convention and RV Expo is underway in Perry, with more than 2,500 recreational vehicles on display at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme, “Lucky 13,” recognizes the 13th time the event has taken place at the fairgrounds.

President of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), Rett Porter, highlighted the benefits of owning an RV, explaining that it offers a more active lifestyle while enjoying the sights across the country.

“Here you get with other people and you relax, and we have entertainment and games and things going on all the time,” he said. “That’s RVing, and that’s the reason why you want to do that rather than be in your house.”

In addition to providing entertainment and networking opportunities, the event offers seminars on maintenance and technology related to RVs. Retired firefighter and RV owner Peter Dejesse shared why he enjoys attending the convention.

“We just come here to have fun and it’s a gathering, meeting with other people that travel the country and getting ideas on where we want to go next and so forth,” he said.

The expo runs through Saturday.