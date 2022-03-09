UPDATE: Bathroom fire under investigation at Rutland Middle and High

UPDATE: Students at Rutland Middle and High have resumed normal operations. According to an update sent to parents from the School District, the Fire Department found out that the alarm was the result of a small fire contained to the bathroom on campus– the cause of which is still under investigation.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday morning, around 9:00 a.m., smoke was seen in a classroom, and students were taken out of class for authorities to investigate the source.

According to a Bibb County School District communications specialist, the fire department is on the scene now to look into what caused the smoke. Due to the severe weather warnings outside, students are being kept in the building, away from classrooms. The high schoolers are being kept in the Gym, and the middle schoolers are being kept in the Cafeteria.

