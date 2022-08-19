Rutland defeats Towers in the first game of the 2022 high school football season

Rutland scored all of its 15 points in the second quarter.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Rutland Hurricanes defeated the Towers Titans 15-0 in the first game of the 2022 high school football season.

The Hurricanes struggled in the first quarter with a fumble on their first drive and an interception on the second drive.

However, early in the second quarter, Rutland quarterback Marquies Lattner converted an easy touchdown run after a bad snap on a punt by the Titans gave the Hurricanes great field position.

Later in the second quarter, Jarvis Washington picked off the Titans, which would lead to a reception touchdown by Keith Johnson. Rutland would attempt the point after, but a bad snap halted the extra point; however, Lattner ran it in for the two-point conversion.

Hurricanes would score all of their 15 points in the second quarter to take their first victory on the season.

Rutland is back in action next Friday on the road against Hawkinsville.