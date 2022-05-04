Round two highlights and scores for GHSA baseball playoffs

Houston County ranks 12th nationally according to Perfect Game.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Round two action of the GHSA baseball playoffs kicked off today, and the nation’s 12th ranked team, the Houston County Bears, hosted the Cambridge Bears.

After loading the bases in the bottom of the first, Houston County scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead.

However, Cambridge hits a two-run home run to tie the game in the top of the second.

Entering the bottom of the third, Houston County was up 3-2. Then with the bases loaded with two outs and a full count, Houston County nails a grand slam to take a 7-2 lead.

Hoco would add one more run in the fourth to go up 8-2.

Cambridge gave Houston County a scare as they scored three runs, on an RBI double and another two on a two-run home run, in the top of the fifth.

But Houston County would go on to win game one 8-6.

Hoco came out of game two victorious as well, winning 8-2, claiming the Battle of the Bears, and moving on to the Elite Eight in the 6A bracket.

Houston County will face Buford on Monday.

Two more Middle Georgia schools were in action, the first being the Perry Panthers, who hosted Druid Hills.

The Panthers sweep Druid Hills, winning game one 12-1 and game two 9-5. Perry will face Cedartown in the 4A Elite Eight on Monday.

The other team in action was the Veterans Warhawks taking on Decatur. Veterans’ season ends as Decatur swept the Warhawks, taking game one 8-4 and game two 7-3.

Round two action continues through Thursday.