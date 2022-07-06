Robins Air Force Base hosting ‘Adaptive Golf Clinic’ for veterans

Disabled veterans are getting a chance to improve their golf game thanks to a six-week program at Robins Air Force Base.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Disabled veterans are getting a chance to improve their golf game.

A six-week program at Robins Air Force Base is helping veterans stay active.

Veterans like Keith Rhodes are excited to be on the golf course.

“It gives you a chance to get with other veterans and non-veterans,” he said. “And it helps build a camaraderie.”

Rhodes says it gives him the opportunity to learn from people just like him.

“Sometimes, some of us veterans, we really don’t, because of our disability,” he said. “We kind of stay shut up, but this way we can get out and laugh and have fun.”

The clinic was formed in partnership with the Georgia State Golf Association.

Myles Jones is a trainer with the association and a quadriplegic who knows how tough it can be. That’s why he’s helping veterans take steps toward getting better.

“The interaction and the fellowship is the main thing,” Jones said. “So getting them out and off the couch and getting them motivated and doing something, that’s what it did for me, and we’re hoping it’ll do it for the military if they want to participate.”

Military veterans don’t have to participate on their own. Their families are welcome, too.

Rashad Wilson, Pine Oaks Golf Courses’ facility manager, says the golf clinic is made to fit everyone’s needs.

“We have the capability to outfit you with equipment and/or accessories like the cart you see behind us to make it so that you can actually participate,” he said.

The last class is taking place Tuesday July, 12. You can sign up here.