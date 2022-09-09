Rising property values may lead to rising property taxes in Warner Robins

Due to rising property values, Mayor Patrick says some residents may soon see a payment increase.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the City of Warner Robins held the first of three town hall meetings Thursday addressing property tax increases.

Patrick says the Warner Robins millage rate is currently at 9.980.

Due to rising property values, Mayor Patrick says some residents may soon see a payment increase.

Warner Robins resident and realtor Beth Lynn believes the rate should rise as property values rise.

“The millage rate should go up as property values increase, like at some point there has to be some leveling out,” she said. “If your property is worth more, then you’re going to need to pay more in taxes. That’s just how it is.”

Two more meetings regarding the millage rate are being held September 14 and September 19 at Warner Robins City Hall.