Ricky Dubose found unresponsive in cell, investigators look into apparent suicide

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of inmate Ricky Dubose, who was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday afternoon.

Dubose was being held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia, after being sentenced in Putnam County for the murder of 2 correctional officers and hijacking a motor vehicle. Dubose was sentenced to death by a jury earlier this month. On June 26th, around 4:45 p.m., correctional Officers found Dubose unresponsive in his cell– Emergency Medical Services were called and life saving measures were performed, though Dubose was pronounced deceased by the coroner at 5:56 p.m. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

The GDC is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an investigation into Dubose’s death as is standard procedure.